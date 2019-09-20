Carpenter held for murder at Morjim

Mapusa: The Pernem police registered a murder case in connection with a native of West Bengal who died following stab injuries. In this connection police arrested a person while one more is expected to be arrested soon.

The deceased has been identified as Chiranjeevi Roy (24) residing at Gaudewaddo in Morjim. Roy was a carpentry contractor and was residing with other labourers in a temporary hut.

Police sources informed that there were two groups of carpenters who were operating in Morjim and Arambol respectively, and had a mutual agreement not to venture into each

other’s area. Police said that a group led by the deceased had taken up carpentry job which was left by the Arambol group. Following which the Arambol group contractor was upset over the issue.

Police informed that late night a few members from Arambol came to Morjim and called the deceased onto the main road and allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon.