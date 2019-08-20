Case hearing scheduled on Sept 23

Mapusa/Panaji: The additional district and sessions court in Mapusa Monday adjourned the hearing in connection with the alleged rape case involving Tehelka founder and former editor Tarun Tejpal to September 23 for reporting on the status of matter challenged before the Supreme Court.

It may be noted that the apex court had passed an interim order last year in October directing the trial court not to hold trial in view of the proceedings pending in the apex court. The accused had approached the apex court to set aside the rape charges framed against him by the trial court.

On Monday, the matter was heard in the open court wherein additional district and sessions court judge adjourned the hearing and fixed the matter on September 23 for reporting on the matter wherein the accused has approached the apex court to set aside the charges framed against him.

During the hearing, counsel for state Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Francisco Tavora, along with assistant Public Prosecutor Advocate Cyndiana Silva, was present in the court. The alleged accused Tejpal and his lawyer were also present in the court. Investigating officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunita Sawant was also present in the court.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, a senior police officer said that the stand of the Goa police has been vindicated. The officer said that based on the findings of the investigation, a charge sheet in the case was filed before the court and later the charges were framed against the accused person. “This shows that the Goa police’s stand has been vindicated in the case,” said the officer.

It may be noted that the additional district and sessions court in Mapusa in September 2017 had framed charges of rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint against Tejpal in connection with the case.

In November 2013, police had registered FIR against Tejpal for allegedly raping a junior colleague in a hotel at Bambolim on November 7 and November 8, 2013. The accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the junior colleague in an elevator during an event, police had said. In the same month, Tejpal was arrested. He is currently out on bail, police said.