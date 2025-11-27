Cash-for-jobs: No evidence to support Pooja’s claims, say cops

NT Reporter | Panaji

Crime Branch police have found no substantive evidence to support allegations made by one of the

main accused in the cash-for-job scam, Pooja Naik, who had said that two senior government servants were involved.

Sources said an FIR against the two officials is unlikely as the inquiry is almost complete and no corroborative material has emerged.

Police began the inquiry two weeks ago after Naik made the allegations. During the process, officers raised doubts about the genuineness of her statements.

According to police, Naik had said the money was handed over to government officers at a flat in the PDA Colony in North Goa, but this could not be verified. The flat owner informed police, with supporting records, that only hotel management students have lived there since 2019.

Police said Naik did not name any politician and that in her earlier statements she had made no allegations against government officials. They added that some of her claims did not match other available records.

On November 9, a video circulated on social media in which Naik claimed she had paid Rs 17.68 crore to two government officials between 2019 and 2022 to secure government jobs.

The Crime Branch subsequently summoned her twice and recorded detailed statements.