Casino vessels to stay put in Mandovi for 6 more months

Panaji: The state cabinet on Wednesday granted yet another six-month extension to casino vessels, allowing them to continue with their operations in the Mandovi from October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

This is the eighth extension granted to the floating casino vessels since September 2015.

Briefing media persons after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that as the earlier extension granted to the casino vessels expires on September 30, 2019, the cabinet gave its approval for operation of the vessels in the Mandovi for another six months.

“As the alternate feasible sites could not be made available for relocating the offshore casinos from the Mandovi, and the government is in the process of formulating a comprehensive policy regarding the operation of casinos in the state of Goa, it is proposed to extend the time limit for shifting the offshore casinos for a further period of six months from October 1, 2019,” the cabinet note stated.

The note stated that the council of ministers resolved to grant the extension of time limit to the casino licences for relocating their casinos from the Mandovi for a further period of six months or till an alternative feasible site is finalised by the government, whichever is earlier.

Currently there are six casino vessels operating in the Mandovi: Delta Corp Ltd, whose licence expired on August 28, 2018 and its renewal is under process; Goa Coastal Resorts and Recreation Pvt Ltd, whose licence will expire on September 12, 2023; Highstreet Cruises and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, whose licence will expire on October 23, 2023; Golden Peace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, whose licence will expire on December 3, 2023; Delta Pleasure Cruise Company Pvt Ltd, whose licence will expire on December 2, 2019 and Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, whose licence will expire on January 21, 2023.

The cabinet also granted approval to change the nomenclature of the department of science and technology as the department of science and technology and waste management.

The department of waste management was created in July 2019.

The cabinet also accorded ex-facto approval to the expenditure incurred to implement notified state sector schemes of agriculture department, which covers the period from the financial year 2014-15 to May 2019.

The state cabinet also gave approval to acceptance of tenders of the public works department.

The tenders are for construction of transmission mains, distribution mains and reservoirs for the Salaulim water supply system (Rs 18.42 crore); construction of transmission reservoirs and pumping stations at Guddemol, Maulinguem and Bhati in Sanguem taluka (Rs.9.51 crore) and construction of transmission reservoir and pumping station at Quepem, Padi and Cupwada in Quepem taluka (Rs 3.52 crore).

The cabinet note stated that the PWD shall follow up with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for obtaining sanction for loan agreement extension up to November 30, 2020 and to ensure that the entire project is completed by November 30, 2020.