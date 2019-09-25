Casinos to stay in Mandovi for 6 more months, shifting postponed once again

No matter whether casino vessels will actually be relocated somewhere else, but right now Government has given one more six-month extension to stay in river Mandovi. What the government may do is only shift it from Panaji side to Betim side, in the same river. After cabinets of Manohar Parrikar and Laxmikant Parsekar, Dr Pramod Sawant’s cabinet has also taken ahead their legacy, of giving extension to casino vessels.

Yet another extension given to casino vessels was expiring on 30th of September. While giving extension of six months more, the CM also made it clear that vessels would remain in river Mandovi for the next six months, even if government finds a new place.

