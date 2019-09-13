CCMC to finally demolish Curchorem market building

NT NETWORK

Curchorem

Finally, the Curchorem-Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) has decided to demolish its old one-storey building located in survey no 90/10 in the main Curchorem market.

After the legal fight between the CCMC and the shopkeepers, who were having their shops in the building, the latter were compelled to vacate the premises around one and half year ago.

The CCMC has assured the occupants of the building that the structure will be demolished immediately, reconstruction taken up and they will be allotted shops in the newly-constructed building.

The CCMC has displayed a notice in the premises of the old building which has been declared the building as being ‘scrapped.’

The notice reads that if anybody has any type of activity in the said building then they should be stopped immediately and all should vacate the premises immediately as the said building will be demolished on any day after 16th of this month.

Responding to the notice, a delegation of shopkeepers called on the CCMC chief officer Ajay Gaude on Monday morning and discussed the issue in detail.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, shopkeeper Jaikumar Khandekar said, “We have requested the chief officer not to demolish the said building until the copy of the plan of the new building is submitted to us and the agreements are signed. Presently, no shopkeeper is carrying out any activity in the said old building but some vegetable vendors are using the premises as a godown for their

materials.”

When contacted, Gaude said, “We have assured the delegation of the displaced shopkeepers that the building will be demolished only after submitting the plan of the new building and draft agreement.”

By coming Tuesday, he expects the matter to be finalised.

When asked about the approach road to the said building, he said some five gadas which are standing in front of the said building will be removed to make provision of the approach road.

He also informed that “the government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 2.82 crore for the construction of the ground-plus-three storey new building and we have already received the sanction letter.”