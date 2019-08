At a meeting held on Monday, Corporation of the City of Panaji declared Panaji as open-defaecation free.

The CCP has also taken a decision to have uniform sized commercial signboards in new buildings that will come up in the city and may try to apply this rule to existing ones.

The CCP will construct 310 public toilets in its jurisdiction. Mayor Uday Madkaikar said the government has already sanctioned the amount for this purpose.