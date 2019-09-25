CCP gets a say in Smart City project

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday directed the Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited that henceforth it must take the Corporation of the City of Panaji into confidence and take its prior permission while undertaking works under the Smart City mission.

On Tuesday, Sawant chaired a review meeting on the Smart City project held at the Secretariat.

The meeting decided to reconstitute the IPSCDL board under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Milind Naik, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, CCP mayor Uday Madkaikar and IPSCDL officials.

Sawant told media persons after the meeting that he also decided to inspect all the completed and ongoing works under the Smart City mission.

The move comes after Monserrate and Madkaikar accused the IPSCDL of indulging in corruption, and that there had been inadequate works under the mission.

Monserrate had earlier urged the Chief Minister to head the IPSCDL, which is at present headed by the Chief Secretary.

“I will have to write to the Union Minister for Urban Development to know whether the Chief Minister can head the Smart City mission. Currently, the mission is headed by Chief Secretary,” Sawant explained.

He admitted that there has been lack of communication between the government, the local MLA and the IPSCDL officials vis-à-vis the works under the mission.

Expressing his happiness over the decision on engaging the CCP in Smart City works, Monserrate said, “The Chief Minister has directed the IPSCDL that henceforth prior permission of the CCP will have to be taken for works to be executed under the Smart City mission.”

According to the IPSCDL, ten projects have been completed and four are underway.

”I will inspect them all. We will have to inaugurate a few projects,” he said.

Madkaikar said that Sawant assured to include the Panaji MLA and the city mayor on the IPSCDL board.

Madkaikar said they urged Sawant that work on certain projects should be stopped forthwith and kept on hold until permission from the CCP is granted.

Monserrate demanded to scrap the Rs 180-crore close circuit television camera project in the city as the CCP needs funds for some priority projects, the mayor said.

Madkaikar said that there have been huge arrears in house tax collection, and that the civic body will take strong steps to recover the arrears.