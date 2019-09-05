CCP rejects idea of concrete toilets

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Rejecting the idea of concrete toilets, councillors of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) are opposing the installation of bio-toilets in their wards due to their high price, high maintenance cost and poor quality.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the councillors said that they were opposing this kind of toilets being installed in their wards, as the ground reality does not match with what they were assured.

They said they were told that the toilets would be decent structures with solar connection, running water and electricity but they were shocked to see the concrete structures being installed.

“We thought toilets similar to the ones installed in Uttar Pradesh and other posh areas would be installed here but we were surprised to discover something else. As such, we all opposed such toilets in our wards,” they said.

“The toilets are an eyesore for the locals and tourists. There is nothing inside; they are just boxes with no electricity or water connections. As Goa is a tourist destination, it requires decent looking and good quality toilets,” they said.

The councillors have taken up the issue with CCP Commissioner Shashank Tripathy, who has assured to look into the matter.

It may be noted that the CCP requires 310 toilets for its jurisdiction but the government has sanctioned 14 bio-toilets, while the rest will be Sulabh toilets. The work order will be issued after September 10.

Each Sulabh toilet costs around Rs 32,000, while a bio-toilet costs Rs 52,000.