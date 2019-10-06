CCP ‘retaliates’ against govt over power cut

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), which is irked over the disconnection of power supply to its market by the electricity department earlier this week, is now all set to retaliate by charging house tax from all government as well as semi-government premises, including offices, residential quarters and even the Kala Academy complex.

A deliberation on the issue would take place during the meeting of the CCP councillors scheduled on October 7. The meeting is also expected to witness a related resolution tabled and passed by the councillors.

City Mayor Uday Madkaikar on Saturday told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the CCP is seriously considering charging house tax on government as well semi-government offices, including the offices of the electricity department and public works department. “Till now, the Corporation did not charge the particular tax on the government and the semi-government premises,” he noted.

“The Corporation is providing its services towards collection of garbage generated in these premises, but is not getting any revenue in return,” Madkaikar said, pointing out that he would lead a deliberation on the issue, during the October 7 council meeting.

“Just as the electricity department has right to disconnect the power supply to the city municipal market over pending dues, the CCP too has its right to charge house tax over the services provided to the government as well as the semi-government premises,” he retorted, observing that although the exact amount has to be assessed, the CCP would gain a revenue worth lakhs of rupees, if it charges house tax on the government and the semi-government premises.

Incidentally, the electricity department restored the power supply to the city market on the night of October 4, after the CCP assured to pay its Rs one crore dues out of the total Rs 5 crore dues to the department, by October 15.

Speaking further, the City Mayor said that he would be tabling another resolution at the October 7 meeting, as regards non-renewal of the trade licenses of the six off-shore casinos anchored in Mandovi River, and was further hopeful that the same would be passed by a majority.

“The leader of our panel Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate wants these casinos away from the city, and has supported us in not renewing their trade licenses,” he added.

The trade licenses of the offshore casinos would be expiring in March 2020, and these casinos would then need to approach the CCP for their renewal. Once this renewal is declined, the said casinos will have to automatically shift the entry point of their business outside the limits of the city.