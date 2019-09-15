CCP to stop collecting waste from five-star hotels, colonies

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Corporation of the City of Panaji on Saturday announced that it will stop collecting garbage from five-star hotels under its jurisdiction and large colonies in the capital from October 15, 2019.

City mayor Uday Madkaikar said the particular hotels and colonies have been asked to make their own provision for treating almost 10 tonne of wet garbage collectively generated by them, on daily basis.

He also stated that notices have been already issued to such hotels and colonies.

Madkaikar said the corporation would however assist those colonies, which have issues in setting up the treatment plants.

“We will not be providing any financial assistance, but are ready to supply necessary machinery to these colonies,” he told this daily, maintaining that all colonies having more than 25 apartments will have to treat their own garbage.

Madkaikar said the CCP, from September 13, has already stopped collecting garbage from some five-star hotels, in and around the city, and by mid-October the decision would be implemented in toto.