Celebrating the elderly

NT BUZZ

To commemorate World Senior Citizen’s Day, Sevarat Healthcare and Nursing Private Limited led by Rohini Gonsalves organised a senior’s parade along with entertainment and games for senior citizens.

The parade was inaugurated by MLA Jennifer Monserrate. The Seniors’ Parade began at the Odxel crossroad on the University-Dona Paula road to the International Centre Goa (ICG) and was followed by a short cultural programme and high tea on the ICG premises.

The cultural programme was organised by the students of the School For Appropriate Learning – People’s School. Shai-N Dance Academy gave the seniors a brief workshop on the benefits of dancing. Several spot contests, games and other activities were also held. The event concluded with a talk by the Parkinson’s Society of Goa.

The intention of the event was to celebrate the lives, contributions and accomplishments of senior citizens and to display their undiminished zeal for life.