Celebrating the jasmine flower

Sanjeev V Sardesai

Goa is a land, not only famous for its beaches, cuisine, and music. It is also a treasure house of many cultivated and wild plants. If we travel and attend the many feasts and festivities, we will observe that more than its religious ritualistic importance, the undeniable underlying fact is that it is these treasures of Mother Nature that we are celebrating.

One of the festivals which is celebrated with great pomp is the ‘Jaiyanchi Puja’ or the Festival of the Jasmine Flower held at the Sri Mahalsa Temple, Mardol.

The aesthetically constructed temple was shifted to the safe lands of Priol in Antruz Mahal or Ponda, somewhere around 1560 from Varunyapuri or present day Verna. This was carried out due to the religious persecution and destruction of the original temple by Captain Rodrigues and his marauders based at Rachol Fort.

Today at the original location of the Sri Mahalsa Temple site, situated in the heart of the Verna Industrial Estate, a huge new temple complex has been constructed and dedicated to Sri Mahalsa and boasts of being the largest temple complex in Goa. It has an extensive ‘agarshala’ or residential facility built into this complex and still retains the large temple lake towards its east.

Another exciting feature to be seen here is the large rock carved idol of Mother Goddess, which was shifted from the submerged village of Curdi during the construction of the Selaulim Dam. It is placed under a metal sheet covered shed to the south east of the temple complex.

You can also see some granite carved pieces, possibly of the old structure, displayed here.

In the 1560s with the establishing of the Grand Inquisitor, and upon it becoming known that the marauding forces were arriving with an intention to destroy the temple, the devotees escaped with the idol of Sri Mahalsa to Priol, in Ponda Taluka which was then outside Portuguese jurisdiction.

On arriving at Mardol, this deity in the form of Mohini – the enchantress during the ‘samudra-manthaan’ or the ‘celestial churning of the sea’, was established at the present location. She is identified as “Mahalsa Narayani” as she is accepted as the reincarnation or ‘avtar’ of Lord Vishnu. Over a period of time, this edifice took the shape of a magnificent temple.

The temple has a huge entrance gate called as ‘Maha-Dwar’ and the temple lake is situated behind the temple building. There are three tall masonry and brass made pillars of lights at the temple. While one is the ‘Deep Stambh”’ the traditional pillar of lights made in masonry; another tall, brass/ copper pillar is the ‘Dhwaja Stambh’ or flag mast and the third is a tall beautifully crafted oil lamp, in brass, resting on the back of a tortoise. It is lit on the full moon night of the Kojagiri Purnima. However, any devotee who has vowed to light it may contact the temple committee office.

But the most interesting festival that takes place here, in the outer ‘mandap’ (hall) of this temple is the ‘Jaiyanchi Puja’ or the festival of the white jasmine flower buds or ‘jaio’.

When we travel towards Ponda from Old Goa, driving down the steep Kundai slope past the Sri Manguesh Temple, we come across huge plantations of jasmine shrubs. During the old era, the plantations covered the whole hill sides. Most of the people living in this village, especially the Naik Fulkar Samaj, earned their living from selling these much in demand short garlands of jaio buds, packed in green alum leaves, along the highways.

The origin of this festival is said to have started about a century ago, in 1914, due to an epidemic. As recounted by the elders, Mardol was in the grip of a serious epidemic towards the beginning of 1900’s, which led to many deaths. Having an immense faith in Goddess Sri Mahalsa Narayani, the villagers, led by the Naik Fulkar Samaj, vowed to offer her all the jasmine buds collected for two days every year if she granted them salvation from this outbreak. It is said that coupled with their prayers, the epidemic subsided. From then on, this festival is held on the Hindu Lunar Calendar date of Bhadrapad Vaidhya Dwitiya. In case this date falls on a Sunday, then it is postponed by a day and held on Monday. This is so because on Sunday, the main deity has its weekly function of the “palkhi” and the mandap is not available for hosting the puja. This particular puja is organised entirely by the Fulkar Samaj. This year the festival was held on September 16.

The festival preparations start about a month in advance, with a meeting at their organisational headquarters in Sri Gopal Krishna Mandir. Every year the floral decor using the ‘jaio’ buds is made with themes of a vehicle used by the deities, such as a ‘lalkhi’, a smaller temple palanquin, an ‘ambari’ (elephant), ‘rath’ (chariot), ‘vhode’ (canoe), ‘makar’, etc. This year it was ‘sukhasan’. Earlier, over 20-25 lakh jaio buds were received from places as far as Balli, Cuncolim. These days, they receive hardly three-four lakhs buds. These are then braided together and used to decorate the temple complex. The fine strings, made by peeling from the banana plant stem or ‘gaabo’ is still used to weave these buds together and also to do the decor. One must mark this date on their travel itinerary and reach the temple by evening to see the hands of the Fulkar Samaj at work decorating and transforming the temple precinct into a fragrant and eye-pleasing ambience.