Centre will give around 1500 crore rupees for tourism in the state. The Goa Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dayanand Sopte said that famous heritage sites, monuments, beaches, and touristic places will be developed and restored. And this will help to boost the tourism industry as it would ensure that more tourist would visit the state.

Sopte spoke to media about his recent visit to Delhi. He said that this meeting would result in giving boost to the tourism industry of the state.