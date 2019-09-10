Centre has already allocated fund of Rs 200 cr to Goa: Joshi

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, on Monday, said that the Modi government has always been helpful to the state of Goa, and many of the decisions taken by this government during its first 100 days in the office, such as Rs 50 lakh crore to be invested in railways by 2030 would witness Goa receiving its share.

Joshi was addressing the media to inform about some of the major decisions taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government during its initial 100 days in the office.

The state BJP president, Vinay Tendulkar was also present on the occasion.

“As far as the infrastructure is concerned, the Centre has already allocated a fund of Rs 200 crore to Goa,” the Union Minister informed, adding that the Union Ministry of AYUSH is constructing the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy in Goa at the cost of Rs 270 crore.

“Furthermore, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for disciplining of several highways in the state has already allocated Rs 200 crores,” he mentioned, assuring that anything extra needed by the state would be provided by the central government.

“And, then seven rivers in Goa have been declared as national waterways for which developmental works at an estimated cost of Rs 22.65 crore have commenced,” he revealed.

Describing abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as one of the major achievements of the Modi 2.0 government, Joshi said that the decision brought back Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream of the country.

“Before this decision, the Right to Information Act as well as reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population were not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, as also the minorities from the region were not given due attention,” he noted.

Speaking further, the Union Minister said that the Modi government has created separate department for fisheries to give boost to the particular sector, as also a proposed Jal Shakti Ministry to provide piped water to all households as well as encouraging water conservation.

It was also mentioned that the Muslim women have been empowered by the Modi government during its first 100 days by abolishing the regressive practice of triple talaq.

Joshi further stated that the Modi government safeguarded the children’s rights by amending the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and expressed its zero tolerance towards terrorism by amending Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by way of which an individual can now be designated as terrorist.

“Through another major decision, the Modi government has ensured pension to farmers and small-time traders, including roadside vendors,” he informed, pointing out that care has also been taken to solve the livestock-related problems of the farmers such as foot and mouth disease suffered by the cattle, through free facilities of vaccination.

Some other decisions taken by the Modi government during its first 100-day period are construction of houses in urban and rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 100 lakh crore worth infrastructure investment to be made in next five years, and taking Ayushman Bharat Scheme, a health insurance scheme to 50 crore beneficiaries including poorest of poor.

Maintaining that the Modi government wants to follow the spirit of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’, the union minister on a parting note stated that the Centre is planning a 5 trillion dollar economy in next 5 years.