Centre: No proposal to set up nuclear power plant in Goa

Panaji: Stating that there is currently no proposal to set up a nuclear power plant in Goa, the Union government has said that such a project may be considered in the future depending on its feasibility.

In a written reply to a question tabled by South Goa MP Captain Viriato Fernandes in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the winter session of Parliament, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh confirmed that there is no existing proposal to locate a nuclear power plant in Goa.

“However, depending on feasibility, more such proposals may be considered in the future,” he stated in his reply.

Fernandes had sought to know whether there was any proposal to set up a nuclear plant in Goa in the near future.

He also wanted to know whether the Goa government had been taken into confidence, and if the state had given its consent for such a project.

It is pertinent to note that Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar had suggested exploring the possibility of a nuclear power plant in Goa to supplement its power requirements, citing the state’s limitations in hydro and solar generation.

During his official visit to Goa in May 2025, Khattar had said that discussions were held on a proposal for establishing a nuclear power plant in the state.

However, following strong public opposition, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ruled out the proposal, stating that Goa is a small state and remains committed to clean and renewable sources of energy.