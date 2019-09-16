Centre refuses to extend leases of Goa mines

The mining issue in Goa has suffered a major setback. While Goa is waiting for the centre to take a decision to restart mines, the centre has rejected a proposal to extend leases of non-captive mines beyond March next year. And in Goa, most of the mines are non-captive. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says he needs time to study it.

The decision is taken at national level by Niti Ayog. And it’s not only for Goa. Almost 334 mines all over India whose leases are expiring in next six months. And 46 among them are working mines. The news reaching here mentions some Goa mines leasesed out to Vedanta, Salgaocar etc. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant confirms he is aware of it. But he still hopes that a meeting in Delhi of group of Ministers would come out with some solution.

