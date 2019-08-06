Centre scraps Article 370, moves to bifurcate J&K into 2 UTs

New Delhi: The government on Monday revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

Both will now come up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The government’s effort to tackle head-on the vexatious 72-year-old problem wracking the soul of the nation sent a wave of jubilation among BJP supporters and others, but provoked outrage from the NC and the PDP, the principal political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chiefs of the two parties, NC’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, as well as People’s Conference’s leader Sajjad Lone were arrested in Srinagar on Monday evening, officials said.

Unprecedented in its political courage, the decision to take away the state’s special status and treat it like any other is aimed at the ending the decades old separatist movement.

As Shah moved the resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 — which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution and prohibited outsiders from buying land and property in the state — will no longer be applicable, there were also fears that the government’s decisions would change the demographic profile.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba articulated her apprehensions in a tweet.

“GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only Muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state,” she said.

According to the resolution moved by the Home Minister, Article 370 ceases to be operative from Monday itself.

“The president on the recommendation of Parliament is pleased to declare as from 5th of August 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative… ,” the resolution stated.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of J&K into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Shah said the union territory in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh. The other union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry, where key subjects like law and order are with the Centre.

As anxiety escalated with people in the Valley mostly incommunicado with no workable phones or Internet connections and questions galore on what changes this would bring in a region that evokes emotive responses nationwide, Shah said in the House that “nothing will happen”.

He said full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at “appropriate time” and after “normalcy” returns.

The government will not allow the situation to turn into another battle-torn Kosovo, he said.

“It was heaven on earth and will remain so,” he said replying to the debate on the resolution and the bill which were taken up together.

The Article 370 announcement, capping days of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir, led to an uproar, in the House and outside it too.

India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises, said Mehbooba, saying the government’s unilateral decision “to scrap Article 370” is illegal and unconstitutional.

NC’s Omar Abdullah echoed her outrage.

“Government of India (GOI)’s unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947. The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against people of the State…,” he said.

Congress leaders added their voices with P Chidambaram agreeing with Mehbooba in calling it a “catastrophic step”.

“We anticipated a misadventure, but did not think in our wildest dreams that they will take such a catastrophic step.”

“Today is a black day in the constitutional history of India,” he added.

Left leaders also expressed their opposition. While CPI general secretary D Raja said the “regressive step will further alienate the people of J-K”, CPI(M) termed it an “attack” on the Constitution.

However, the mood was triumphant in the BJP quarters.

Everything had fallen into place for the party that has 300-plus seats in the Lok Sabha and managed the arithmetic efficiently in the Rajya Sabha too.

BJP leaders hailed the move and were buoyed by support from some regional parties like BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK, which extended full support to the resolution and the bill. NDA constituent JD(U) walked out.

The government got support from Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who said he hoped it would bring “peace and development” in the state.

The government’s move on Article 370, said senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, is a monumental decision towards national integration.

His party colleague Ram Madhav also hailed the decision.

“What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime…,” he tweeted.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the government’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are “brave” and “very necessary” for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Celebrations broke out the Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai’s Dadar area. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray dubbed it as a “moment of pride” and a “historic day” for the country.

Post delimitation scenario

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a Lieutenant Governor

The maximum strength of its Assembly will be of 107 seats which will be further enhanced to 114

The current effective strength of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly is 87, including four seats falling in Ladakh region, which will now be a separate UT without a legislature

Twenty-four seats of the Assembly continue to remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The UT of Ladakh will have Kargil and Leh districts

There shall be a council of ministers in the successor UT of J&K

It will consist of not more than ten per cent of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly with the Chief Minister at the head

They will aid and advise the Lieutenant Governor in the exercise of his functions in relation to matters with respect to which the legislative assembly has power to make laws

The Lok Sabha will have five seats from the UT of J&K while Ladakh will have one seat

J&K will be the largest union territory in the country in terms of area once it is carved out

Ladakh will be the second largest UT after it comes to force

With the addition of two new UTs, its total number will go up to nine — J&K, Ladakh, Delhi, Puducherry, Diu and Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Currently, only two UTs — Delhi and Puducherry — have Legislative Assemblies

With the addition of Jammu and Kashmir, the number will go up to three

Put security forces on maximum alert: MHA to states, UTs

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the state and the Union Territories to keep security forces on “maximum alert” following decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir to “pre-empt” and “prevent any breach of security”, a communique issued by the Home Ministry said on Monday.

“As you would be aware, the Union Cabinet has taken some important decisions today concerning Jammu and Kashmir, in the overall national interest and to strengthen national security. It is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country,” it said. It asked the states and the Union Territories to issue “immediate instructions” to its forces to be on “maximum alert” to “pre-empt” and “prevent any breach of security” or public order.

“It is further requested that all requisite measures may be taken to ensure that peace and communal amity is maintained in all the parts of the country and special attention may be paid to communally sensitive and fragile areas,” it said.

The government has also told the state governments that “special care” should be taken of Jammu and Kashmir residents and students residing in their state.

“Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and Union Territory administration to inspired confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitise the public against any mischief or breach of peace,” it said.

Suitable instructions should be issued to law enforcement agencies to maintain vigil against circulation of false, unverified news, rumours, and unscrupulous messages on social media aimed at disturbing peace and public tranquility and inciting violence and communal discord, it said. PTI

India briefs P-5, other countries

New Delhi: India on Monday briefed the envoys of five permanent members of the UN Security Council and several other nations about its decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and to bifurcate the state. In the briefings, it was conveyed that the decisions were internal to India and they are aimed at providing good governance, promoting social justice and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

It was learnt that Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefed the envoys of the US, Britain, France, China and Russia, the five permanent members of the UNSC. Other senior officials apprised envoys of a number of other countries about the government’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

In the light of interest expressed by members of the diplomatic community, senior MEA officials briefed the envoys of several countries, the sources said. PTI

It will pave the way for our return: Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: Kashmiri Pandits, displaced from the Valley in the 1990s, on Monday hailed the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution as a “historic event” and hoped it would pave the way for return to their homeland with honour and dignity.

Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), a body representing the community across the world, said the decision cements territorial, political and cultural unity of the Indian Union.

“August 5, 2019 will go down in the history of the country as a day that has put the lasting seal on the sovereignty of Parliament over the entire Indian Union,” it said in a statement. “The draft bill presented by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament vindicates the ideals of our great leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and others who dedicated or sacrificed their lives for the integrity and sovereignty of India,” the GKPD said.

This is for the first time that the exiled community has heaved a sigh of relief that its identity, culture and symbols of heritage will find full protection and perpetuation under the Union territory dispensation, the statement said.

“With the abolition of Article 370, the government of India will be able to bring Jammu and Kashmir nearer to the rest of the nation,” said Manoj Bhan, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Vichaar Manch.

The Kashmiri Pandit community hopes that the Modi government will chalk out a road map of their return to the Valley soon, he said.

“We want a separate settlement in the Valley where all Kashmiri Pandits, who borne the brunt of forced exodus, can live together,” Bhan said.

“August 5 will go down as Kashmir Liberation Day. Liberation from dynastic rule, liberation from corruption, liberation from an unjust State. Liberation for every part of this diverse state. Liberation for all,” Padam Shri K N Pandita said. PTI

Pak to exercise ‘all possible options’ to counter move

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday condemned and rejected the Indian government revoking Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to exercise “all possible options” to counter India’s “illegal” and “unilateral” step.

Reacting sharply to the Indian government’s announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the move to revoke Article 370 as “illegal” and said it will “further deteriorate” relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours.

Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and conveyed a “strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken” by the government of India over Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of these illegal actions as they are in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions,” the FO said in a statement.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said, “Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory”.

“No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan,” it said.

Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made by the Indian Government regarding Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

“As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps,” the FO said.

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, now on a visit to Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage, said Pakistan would request and appeal to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, friendly countries and human rights organisations not to remain silent on this issue.

The situation in Kashmir was more serious than before, Qureshi said.

“We will consult our legal experts…,” he said.

Qureshi said that India by changing status of Kashmir violated its commitment made in the United Nations on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that the “Indian move to revoke Article 370 has no legal or constitutional justification.”

“India cannot change the public opinion through this move, and it has rather internationalised the Kashmir issue,” he said.

“There are several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on this and they have accepted this as a disputed territory… Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee had accepted this as a disputed territory,” he said.

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people and history would prove India’s decision wrong.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday to discuss the Indian government’s decision.

The joint sitting will review the “tense” situation in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

Separately, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold a meeting of the Corps Commanders and discuss the security situation, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir was also “strongly condemned” by Pakistani politicians, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif who termed it “unacceptable” and an “act of treason” against the United Nations.

He also called on the Pakistani leadership to immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council and to consult with China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries.

Pakistan People’s Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the move. PTI