Chain-snatching incidents on the rise in Ponda

Ponda: Chain-snatching incidents are on the rise in Ponda with seven such incidents reported in the last ten days in the town and the neighbouring areas, despite the Ponda police having recently busted a chain-snatching gang of four operating from the town.

As per information, in the last ten days, around seven such incidents have been reported wherein bike-borne robbers have fled after snatching gold chains and mangalsutras worth around Rs 5 lakh from women’s necks.

According to sources in the police, all the seven incidents of chain snatching were reported in Ponda town and the neighbouring villages. Sources said that in all the cases, the bike-borne robbers stopped besides their victims on the pretext of asking an address before fleeing with the chains.

In an incident reported on Sunday at Upper Bazaar, Ponda, around 1 pm, robbers fled with a gold chain snatched from the neck of a woman from Usgao. In another incident reported at Antruz Housing Board Colony in the town on Saturday afternoon, a Nagzar Curti-based woman became the victim of the chain snatchers. According to the woman, the miscreants made away with her mangalsutra worth Rs 1 lakh as she was walking towards the Ponda market from her house. The woman has lodged a complaint with the Ponda police in this regard.

In yet another incident, which was reported at Tisk, Ponda, on Wednesday, bike-borne robbers decamped with a gold chain after snatching it from a woman’s neck, while a fourth such incident was reported at Shantinagar area in the town on the same day.

Similarly, three more chain-snatching incidents were reported in Kavlem village wherein bike-borne miscreants made women walking by the roadside in the afternoon their victims. The victims have filed complaints in this regard. However, police are presently clueless about the accused involved.

It may be noted that on August 31, police had announced the arrest of a chain-snatching gang operating from Ponda. The police had managed to recover from them seven gold chains worth around Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested accused were identified by police as Nizamuddin alias Irfan Jalekar (23), a resident of Dattagad, Bethoda; Yasmin Jalekar (28), resident of Curti Ponda; Jafar Shaik (25), resident of Muslimwada, Chandor and Gaurish Kerkar (25), resident of Porvorim.