Chandor Club overcome Fr Angelo YSC, enter semis

Chandor

Richard D’Sa’s 65th minute strike helped Chandor Club overcome Fr Agnelo Youth SC, Paroda by a solitary goal and enter the semifinals of the 46th Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy football tournament, at Chandor grounds on Tuesday.

The all-important goal for Chandor Club came off when Richard D’Sa, on receiving a forward pass from the centre, ran solo inside the box and dodged two rival defenders before slamming the ball past the bewildered Fr Agnelo Youth SC keeper Melvino Lima.

In the first session, both the teams matched each other stroke for stroke but the defence on either side gave nothing away. They both had their share of chances, but Fr Agnelo YSC despite creating more scoring chances failed to materialise them into goals.

In the second session, Chandor Club regrouped well and created scoring opportunities after splitting the rival defence, but found strong resilience from Fr Angelo YSC keeper Melvino Lima who proved to be a hard nut to crack.

Fr Agnelo’s Sezvin Fernandes and Kanchan Kiro had a few tries in both the sessions but Chandor keeper Oswin Rodrigues stood tall under the bar, bringing out some spectacular saves.

The defence and midfield of both the teams gave a good account of themselves wherein Stouton Dias and Jaison Dias impressed for Fr Agnelo YSC, while the defenders of Chandor Club Cruz Gomes, Darren Fernandes and others gave nothing away as they stood their ground firm.

Chandor Club’s midfield too functioned well, creating good moves — one of which culminated into a goal following a slicing pass to Richard who responded with a great strike.

Chandor Club will next meet Curtorim Gymkhana in the semifinals scheduled to be played on September 8.