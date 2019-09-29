Sunday , 29 September 2019
Breaking News
A scene of the tumultuous annual general meeting of Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank of Goa on Saturday at Mapusa.

Chaos prevails at Mapusa Urban Bank meeting

September 29, 2019 Goa News 33 Views

Mapusa: The annual general meeting of  Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank of Goa on Saturday witnessed high drama as a group of shareholders and directors and their supporters crossed swords over several issues.

The 54th AGM of the co-operative bank was convened  on Saturday at the head office of the bank The meeting was initially adjourned after  shareholder Rajsingh

Rane and director Ashwin Khalap locked horns: Rane asked bank  chairman Gurudas Natekar as whether or not  the letter on the bank merger issue would be placed before the meeting.

The meeting resumed and the general manager began reading  out the minutes of the previous meeting.

Before  the minutes were adopted, shareholders sought permission to raise their questions. The demand was rejected by the chairman,   asking them to sit.

Some shareholders questioned the chairman about the status of their deposits, raising concerns over their deposits. They demanded that their deposits be released. 

Rane questioned Natekar on the confirmation of the minutes of the special meeting held recently, demanding that the same should be placed before the AGM for confirmation. 

However, the chairman refused to do so,  as it was not part of the agenda.

Natekar’s refusal  led to allegations, counter-allegations among the shareholders,  the chairman and directors, which resulted in shoving  of some bank directors.

The attempts by some saner shareholders to bring order at the meeting failed, forcing Natekar to hurriedly adopt the agenda and bring the tumultuous  meeting to an end.

Ironically, the AGM  had been  seen as the last meeting of the  co-operative bank, which could head towards merger with Thane Janata Sahakari Bank.

Later, Rane told media persons  that  the chairman denied shareholders  their right to raise  grievances at  the meeting, accusing  senior bank functionaries of stage managing the “high drama”.

Check Also

Govt to file intervention plea in Sonsoddo plant case

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that he has already given instructions to …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011