Chapora river level far below ‘danger mark’

Bicholim

Flooding in Sal, Mencurem and Dhumase in the Bicholim taluka was ruled out on Friday as the Chapora river water level was far below the danger mark.

Water is being gradually released from the Tillari dam, and there is no possibility of flooding as the Chapora river is flowing far below danger mark, informed Bicholim mamlatdar Praveenjay Pandit, who took stock of the situation.

In-charge officer has reduced the discharge of water from the Tillari dam,

and the river at present is flowing at the level of 39.95 metre, Pandit said, adding the danger level stands at 41.6 metre.

Tillari dam water level has dropped to 110.45 metre, and it has to be maintained at 110 metre, and so water is being released very slowly.

The rainfall recorded in the Tillari area on Friday was 73 mm while the total rainfall recorded in the area stands at 5419.4 mm, informed sources.

Due to the heavy rainfall on Thursday, Tillari dam water rose near to the danger level, and its 4 gates were opened for releasing the surplus water.

The Chapora river was flowing at the danger mark late Thursday night, and so, the residents of Sal village had expressed fears of flooding. But, luckily no such situation developed due to timely measures taken by the Tillari dam in-charge officer.

Four gates of Anjunem dam, which were opened for releasing water, were closed on Friday morning.

The rainfall on Friday in Sankhali and Bicholim was not so heavy as compared to that witnessed during the last couple of days.

The water level of both Valvanti river in Sankhali and Bicholim river has fallen to its normal mark.