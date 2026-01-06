‘Charging for 2-second halt at Mopa airport violates concession pact’

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa government has issued a show-cause notice to GMR Goa International Airport Ltd over alleged illegal charging of vehicle entry fees at Mopa Airport.

The notice, issued by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, stated that the fees were levied even for a two-second halt, which violated the Concession Agreement. The government has sought an explanation from GGIAL within seven days.

The notice stated that a Concession Agreement was signed between the authority and GMR Goa International Airport Ltd for the development of the Greenfield international airport at Mopa in Goa on a public-private partnership basis.

Article 20.5.2 of the agreement states that the concessionaire shall not stop the movement of, or charge any fee from, vehicles that use the approach road to pass through any part of the terminal but do not stop for more than two minutes during peak periods and five minutes during off-peak periods.

“On December 23, 2025, GGIAL levied fees for entry of vehicles to the departure/arrival terminal wherein fees were levied for an overtime halt of just 2 seconds, which amounts to abuse of Article 20.5.2 of the agreement,” the notice stated.

Further, the Director of Civil Aviation directed the Chief Executive Officer of GMR Goa International Airport Ltd to explain within seven days why action should not be initiated for abuse of the provisions of the Concession Agreement.