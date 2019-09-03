Chaturthi with a chocolate Ganesha

Mapusa-based cake artist, Shreya Shirsat is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with an

idol made from chocolate, which will later be immersed in milk and distributed to underprivileged children. NT BUZZ gets more details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Considering the aftermath of Ganesh Visarjan that leaves behind broken idols floating in ponds, lakes, or in the sea, thus damaging the ecosystem, Mapusa-based cake artist, Shreya Shirsat has used her skill to prepare an edible

Ganapati idol.

The one-foot-tall idol weighs approximately six kilograms and was made over the span of four days using modelling chocolate (made using a certain ratio of chocolate and corn syrup), by Shirsat along with her cousins Amey and

Tejaswini Walke.

The idol which will be kept in the house during the celebrations will then be immersed in milk for visarjan. “The chocolate Ganesha will be immersed in warm milk at the time of visarjan which should melt within 30 minutes, after which I will be serving the same as prasad in the form of chocolate milk to the underprivileged children around,” says Shirsat, who is also aiming at giving out a message of celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

“This was my very first attempt on trying something like this and I hope to encourage more people to follow this concept,” says Shirsat, who was inspired by a woman in Mumbai who had done something similar earlier. “I saw her work for the first time three years ago and wanted to introduce this concept in Goa,” she says.

Apart from this idol, Shirsat also made a smaller version of the idol for a client who she says was more than happy to welcome this concept.

A graduate of Bachelors in Business Administration, Shirsat runs a home based cake studio ‘Chocolat Story’ since 2016. “I was always fascinated by the fancy cake shows on TLC (TV channel) and often wondered how they manage to make life size cakes. Soon after passing out of college, I decided to become a chocolatier because I didn’t want to do a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job and I wanted to start something of my own,” she says. Now a full-time wedding cake designer by profession, she deals with all kinds of custom made designer cakes for weddings and

special occasions.