Chicalim sailor continues to remain stranded on seized oil tanker

NT NETWORK

Margao

Chicalim seafarer Govind Naik continues to remain stranded on the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in Iran back in July, even as seven other crewmembers were freed on Wednesday.

Naik and the remaining members of the 23 crewmembers on the seized oil tanker are yet to be released, but have been treated well and have spoken with their family members.

Speaking about the latest developments, Goa Seamen Association of India (GSAI) founder and spokesperson Dixon Vaz said that the Association was hopeful that Naik would be released soon.

“Our Goan seafarer Govind Naik and other engine crewmembers have not been released from the

oil tanker yet. The seven who were released were the ordinary crewmembers while the remaining crewmembers are a part of the main engine crew. But we are hopeful that since these seven have been released, the others will also be released in the days to come,” said Vaz.

He also said that Naik and the remaining crewmembers were being treated well and that they were allowed to communicate with their family members for a short period of time.

The seized oil tanker is a part of tension between Iran and the UK. Naik, along with the other crewmembers, was held hostage after their British-flagged oil tanker was detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz. Two weeks before that, Britain had detained an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar which was later released in August.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry had announced it would release seven crewmembers as part of its humane policy. The seven released include Indians, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationals.