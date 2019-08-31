Chicalim sub-district hospital better equipped to test dengue

NT NETWORK

The much-awaited automated platelet count machine and dengue test kits are now available at the sub-district hospital at Chicalim.

Speaking to this daily, the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao Paresh Faldessai disclosed that health authorities have provided the much-needed automated platelet count machine to the sub-district hospital at Chicalim. The kin of patients were forced to rush to private pathological laboratories to conduct the platelet tests counts of the blood samples collected at the sub-district hospital.

Patients at the sub-district hospital did not have to pay in order to conduct the platelet tests counts of their blood samples.

“After the agitated people from Vollant and Vasco staged protest at my office, following the death of 22-year-old youth due to the suspected dengue, the health authorities immediately provided the much-needed automated platelet count machine at the sub-district hospital at Chicalim and it started operating on August 26,” informed Faldessai.

The deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao said that Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) has provided about 100 dengue kits to the sub-district hospital as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to the sub-district hospital. The health authorities also have made provision of additional dengue kits for the sub-district

hospital.

“The agitated people had placed their two demands with the state government to provide automated platelet count machine and also to provide dengue test kits at sub-district hospital and the same is now fulfilled,” told Faldessai.

He said that Yogi Kalyan Samitti (YKS) had reviewed the requirements at sub-district hospital in a meeting held recently. The YKS has powers to procure required material for the hospital which costs less than Rs 1 lakh. A refresher course for the medical officers was held recently in order to handle the dengue cases

Meanwhile, when contacted health officer attached to sub-district hospital at Chicalim Dr Rajendra Borkar said, “The health department has asked me to procure additional dengue tests kits, if required as per the availability of funds. I possess powers to procure required medical equipments which cost less than Rs 5,000.”

“We are fully equipped to check patients with suspected dengue cases except that we face shortage of manpower,” said Dr Borkar.