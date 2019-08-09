Chicken, mutton, beef shops in city remain shut

Panaji: All chicken, mutton and beef shops, which were usually doing brisk business in the absence of fish in Panaji market, were all found closed on Thursday taking the consumers by surprise.

For mutton, beef, chicken and poultry, the Goan traders are completely dependant on supply from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The traders said that many trucks loaded with live chicken, eggs and other poultry items used to continuously supply these items to traders in the city market but these days they too have disappeared from the scene leading to a temporary scarcity.

“These traders are not willing to even receive telephone call due to flooding and road blockades everywhere on the route to Goa from their native places. As such, there are no live chickens and poultry items available in the market except with a few shops,” said some shop owners.

Traders getting their supply from within the state are, however, surviving the scarcity period.

Beef, which used to get supplied from Dharwad, Hubli and Belagavi has also stopped due to flooding and road blockades.