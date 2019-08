Panaji: Due to the non-availability of mutton, chicken, beef and poultry items, all the shops dealing in these items remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Excluding two shops, all other shops selling mutton and chicken remained closed on Friday, as no trucks carrying live chicken or meat visited the city market to supply stock to the traders. Same was the case with the beef shops. Many traders and consumers fear that with Bakri-Id two days away, prices of beef may rise.