Chimbel villagers begin hunger strike against Unity Mall project

Panaji : Chimbel villagers, along with several environmentalists, began a hunger strike, on Sunday, against the ongoing construction of the Unity Mall.

“Our hunger strike started today to draw public attention to the clear violation of court orders and the rights of tribal villagers,” said chairman of the Wetland Management Committee, Govind Shirodkar.

Shirodkar said that they have been forced to go on a hunger strike because thoough the Sessions Court stayed the construction of Unity Mall till January 8, 2026, construction work on the project has continued.

“The Tourism Department recently stated in a newspaper that construction of Unity Mall had begun as it had received all required permits.

However, villagers say this claim is misleading,” he said, adding that six documents were not submitted with the original application for the construction licence.

Shirodkar said that because villagers had opposed the project at three gram sabhas, the Chimbel panchayat had earlier denied it licence.

After the denial, a petition was filed before the Block Development Officer (BDO). On November 27, 2025, at 7.20 pm, the BDO ordered the panchayat to issue a construction licence within 24 hours. Requests by the panchayat and the wetland committee to seek time for appeal were rejected.

Later, as advised by the High Court, the panchayat challenged the BDO order before the Directorate of Panchayats.

The assistant director upheld the BDO order within two days. The matter then reached the Sessions Court, where a stay was granted on December 6 at 12.15 pm.

According to Shirodkar, even though the stay is valid till January 8, 2026, construction started the very next day. He questioned whether this amounts to contempt of court.

He also said there is no provision under the Wetland Act to grant permission for construction in a wetland.

“The State Wetland Board has not issued any No Objection Certificate for the Unity Mall, and instead suggested development of forest areas and a butterfly park,” said Shiodkar.

Chimbel is a tribal village, and the local lake has supported livelihoods for generations. Shirodkar said saving water, forest and land is the only real way to protect tribal lives.