Chinchinim locals back MLA in fight against anti-social elements

Margao : The villagers of Durga, Chinchinim and Kanknamoddi, Cuncolim, on Sunday, came out in support of Velim MLA Filipe Nery Rodrigues after a message on social media went viral accusing him and Chinchinim parish priest of being responsible for festering the problem posed by anti-socials involved in several illegalities, including selling of drugs in the village.

Speaking to the media, the villagers informed that the Velim MLA has backed the people to the hilt in their fight against the anti-socials, who are using some of the quiet places in the village to conduct their nefarious activities and dealings.

They pointed out that Rodrigues, in fact arranged a meeting of the villagers with the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Goa police and Cuncolim police inspector Wilson D’Souza to address the problem. The villagers even showed the ANC team and Cuncolim police inspector the spots where these anti-socials conduct their trade.

They informed that they have already filed a complaint at the Cuncolim police station for action against the anti-social elements, adding that, they even met Cuncolim MLA Clafacio Dias and parish priest of Chinchinim, who have assured all help to deal with the anti-social elements.

They said that they have urged the police to intensify patrolling so that locals feel safe to move around without fear, and added that they welcome everyone in their village but warned not to disturb the peace by conducting anti-social activities.

“We have been assured of intensifying patrolling in the area,” they said.