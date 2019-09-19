Chinchinim spring faces neglect

Joao Souza M | NT

Margao: Chinchinim’s Bondekevoll spring, well-known across Salcete for its “medicinal” fresh water is under threat as the area is slowly turning into a garbage dumpsite and a hub for anti-social elements.

Nestled in the hills around the famous Durga lake which is a natural habitat for several migratory birds, the spring would once draw people from not only Salcete and Quepem but also other parts of the state.

Villagers informed that a lot of people used to visit the spring, however over the years, the number have decreased considerably.

Villagers informed that the spring used to be a biodiversity hotspot and a home to freshwater crabs besides farmers utilised the water to cultivate fields. However, over the years, farmers have stopped using the water as a lot of garbage which includes glass pieces of alcohol bottles is being dumped.

They informed that in 2011, the water resources department had developed the spring and built a structure to allow people to have bath but it lacks maintenance while the tank water is unsafe for human use as crushed glass bottles have been dumped inside.

Chairperson of Chinchinim biodiversity committee Mabel Menezes said that the spring is a key source of water for the wild animals living in the thickly forested Durga hills and also acts as a feeder to the Durga lake.

She said that the spring needs to be protected and efforts made to ensure that the alcohol bottles do not find way into the spring as the unsuspecting animals can get injured. She said besides various species of the feline family, porcupines and other wild animals visit the spring for water adding that the spring needs to be revived.

While another villager, who has been working towards conservation of the spring, said, “Since my childhood, I remember many people coming to the spring due to its medicinal properties.”

He said that the spring was almost dying only to be revived by the water resources department nearly a year back and the water flows till December.

He said that the area is rich in biodiversity and the spring can be promoted for tourism and if this initiative is taken, it will discourage the anti-social elements from carrying out their activities and also the place will remain clean and help in its conservation.

He also said that people who litter the place are from outside the village as there have been instances where the villagers have caught people dumping garbage on the peripheries of the spring.