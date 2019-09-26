Chinmayanand case: woman held for extortion

Shahjahanpur (UP): The law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape was on Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said.

Hours later, her bail plea was rejected. Chinmayanand’s own bail application in the sexual assault case is coming up for hearing on Monday.

The BJP, meanwhile, disowned the 72-year-old politician, saying he is not a party member. But it did not specify when the he stopped being a BJP member.

The 23-year-old woman, who studies at a college run by the leader’s ashram, was arrested around 9.15 am by a special investigation team. The roads leading to her home in Shahjahanpur house were blocked as the police team arrived.

“We have sufficient evidence that Rs 5-crore extortion money was demanded from Chinmayanand,” SIT chief inspector general Naveen Arora told reporters.

The three men arrested earlier for extortion have told the SIT that they sent messages to Chinmayanand “in panic” on the student’s directions when the demanded money was not delivered, the IG said.

They had threatened to upload on social media video clips that showed the woman giving massages to the politician, police said.

Another SIT officer, Bharti Singh, said the police arrested the student after confronting her with video clips – one of them on an alleged conversation in a car between her and the three men discussing the alleged extortion plan.

The officer claimed that during the questioning in the morning at her home, the student “verified” the contents of the clip and confirmed it had her voice and that of the other three.

On Friday, the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh police on the directions of the Supreme Court, had arrested the BJP leader on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

Soon after the woman’s arrest, her counsel Anoop Trivedi filed a bail plea that was to be heard in court later in the day. Assistant prosecution officer Lal Sahab later told PTI that the plea was rejected by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate-1.

Her lawyer said another application seeking her release on bail will be filed in the sessions court on Thursday.