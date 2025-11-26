Choose ‘true leaders’, wrong ones can stall growth, Tawadkar tells youth as ZP polls near

NT Reporter | Canacona

In a strong message to youth ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Sports and Youth Affairs Ramesh Tawadkar urged the young voters to exercise discernment and elect leaders with genuine leadership qualities.

Addressing a meeting of such electorate from Amone, Poinguinim and Cotigao, the minister said that every election gives young people “a chance to choose a good leader” who can shape the future of their constituencies.

Speaking to the gathering, Tawadkar highlighted the growing opportunities emerging in agro-based industries, the development of local pilgrimage centres, and the expansion of tourism-related infrastructure. These sectors, he said, are poised to generate substantial employment over the coming years. “Youth should move towards entrepreneurship, and the government is firmly standing behind them,” he assured.

Warning against complacency during elections, Tawadkar emphasised that choosing the wrong leaders can stall development. Reflecting on his previous defeat in Assembly election, he claimed that progress in the region slowed considerably, with files held up, projects delayed and public representation weakened. This, he noted, had a direct impact on youth welfare, agricultural support, women’s schemes and basic facilities.

Looking ahead to the 2027 Assembly election, the minister said the youth must take the lead in creating awareness and fostering a positive political atmosphere. “Some people oppose just for the sake of opposing. Such opposition leads nowhere and benefits no one,” he remarked.

The meeting was attended by several local leaders, including Poinguinim sarpanch Savita Tawadkar, Cotigao acting sarpanch Poonam Gaonkar, Shristhal sarpanch Sejal Gaonkar, Canacona BJP mandal president Prabhakar Gaonkar, CMC councillor Hemant Naik Gaonkar, BJP Mahila Morcha’s Manuja Naik Gaonkar, Poinguinim deputy sarpanch Sunil Paiginkar, panch Chandrakant Sudhir, ex-sarpanch Vrinda Velip, Anandu Dessai, Ganesh Gaonkar, Adarsh Yuva Sangh president Chandrakant Velip, among others.