Christmas jewellery exhibition draws strong opening-day response

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Christmas Jewellery Exhibition by the 155-year-old C. Krishniah Chetty Group opened to a strong response on Thursday at Hotel Fidalgo, Panjim, with visitors thronging the venue on the first day of the showcase.

The exhibition, which will run in Panaji from December 12 to 15 and in Margao at Hotel Nanutel on December 17 and 18, was inaugurated by athlete and India’s first woman wind foiler Katya Ida Coelho. She praised the brand for its legacy and craftsmanship, saying the exhibition “brings together history, art and elegance” and reflects global standards of luxury.

The showcase features jewellery crafted in citrines, emeralds, pearls and lab-grown diamonds, along with signature lines such as the Hoysala Collection inspired by temple architecture, the Pharaoh Collection themed on Ancient Egypt, and the ‘crash.club’ lab-grown diamond range.

Store Manager Gopal Singh said Goa has been a special market for the brand and the festive atmosphere enhances the appeal of its collections. He said the company was delighted to return with its newest designs for the season.

Special Christmas offers are available during the exhibition, including 2% off on silver jewellery, 4% on gold, 6% on diamonds, and an exclusive 9% discount on diamond jewellery purchases above Rs 18.69 lakh. Discounts of up to 9% are also available on ‘crash.club’ lab-grown diamonds and ‘Rare Scents’ fragrances, while 925 silver jewellery starts at Rs 599, with proceeds supporting rhinoceros conservation.

The group, known for its emphasis on artistry and ethical luxury, said the exhibition marks the start of a festive journey blending tradition with contemporary style.