Churchill Brothers bring Panjim Footballers to ground reality

Fatorda

Churchill Brothers FC made light work Panjim Footballers as they thrashed them 5-1 in their opening game of the Goa Police Cup 2019 played at artificial turf ground, Fatorda-Margao on Friday.

Churchill Brothers FC’s Trinidadian import Willis Plaza played a pivotal role in his team’s massive win as he created most of the openings with his deft passes and positional play, and also got a goal against his name in the 79th minute.

Churchill’s other goals were scored by Israil Gurung (5th minute), Jovel Martins (27th minute), Shubert Pereira (28th minute) and Lamgoulen Hangsing (67th minute).

Panjim Footballers scored their only goal through the boots of Vallmiky Miranda, converted a free kick in the 36th minute.

Plaza’s cool and calculated approach in the game was a treat to watch as he went on splitting the rival defence with simple but accurate passes and if only all the moves that he had initiated were taken advantage of by the Churchill strikers, the scoreline could have been much higher.

Panjim Footballers had nothing to offer much in terms of ball play though the team created three good moves, one of which culminated into a goal when Churchill defender Amal Das handled the ball right on the top of the left side of the box from where Vallmiky Miranda curled his shot to the otherwise not so confident looking Churchill keeper Sukhadev Patil, who had no chance to stop the ball from entering the nets, though he dived in vain.

Churchill Brothers went into the lead following a cross by defender Vinil Poojary and Israil Gurung who had no difficulty to send the ball to the far corner of Panjim Footballers nets to beat keeper Preston Rego.

The proceedings then continued with Churchill Brothers dominating the proceedings. They buttressed their lead in the 27th minute through a powerful left footed strike from 30 yards by Jovel Martins off a back pass from Vinil Poojary.

In the very next minute Churchill Brothers scored their third goal through Shubert Pereira following a forward pass to him from the right flank on the top of the rival box. Substitute Lamgoulen bulged the nets after Plaza fed him on a platter and very soon in the next minute Lamgoullen shot over the bar off a great pass from Plaza again when he had only the rival keeper to beat.

Churchill Brothers, who were all over the rival territory, had several goal scoring chances which they blew away but then Plaza had other ideas when he dodged his way to score Churchill Brothers fifth goal in the 79th minute.

After leading the game by a whopping 5-1 margin and knowing very well that there was nothing left in the match, Churchill Brothers made three substitutions including Plaza, who was rested probably to keep him fit for Sunday’s crucial quarterfinal encounter against Salgaocar FC to be played at

same ground.

Guardian Angel SC, Corps of Signal secure wins

Meanwhile Guardian Angel SC and Corps of Signal registered wins in their respective matches played at Chowgule College grounds, Gogol and Dempo SC Academy ground, Ella.

At Gogol, K Colaco’s lone strike helped Guardian Angel edge out Velsao SC by a solitary goal and enter the quarterfinals.

At Ella, Corps of Signal won a 5-goal thriller against Vasco SC as they beat them 3-2. Lazellakpam Siong scored a brace for the winners while Nim Isheming chipped in with a goal. For Vasco SC,

Nawaz Khutleibam and Mathew Colaco scored a goal each.