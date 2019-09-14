Churchill to meet CM to discuss GFA’s financial plight; Selection Committee constituted

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee (EC) in its meeting on Friday constituted a five member Selection Committee chaired by the president to select the Goa team for the Santosh Trophy. The vice president from North Goa (Lavinio Rebello) and South Goa (Anthony Pango Fernandes) have been appointed as members.

The final twenty players to represent Goa for the West Zone qualification of the 2019-2020 Santosh Trophy are to be selected from amongst the thirty probables training under coach Levinio Pereira today.

“The new committee will in all probability not interfere with the selection of the team preparing for the West Zone qualifications,” a member of the EC told The Navhind Times.

The EC rejected the written proposal of Goa Football Development Council (GFDC) to allow teams from its different centres to participate in GFA age group tournaments. Instead, the EC has decided to ask GFDC to let its players play for different village clubs that are affiliated to GFA.

“The tone of the GFDC letter was arrogant and not liked by most members,” stated a member present for the meeting.

GFA president Churchill Alemao told the EC that he is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on September 17 in relation to financial assistance needed. As per the minutes of the EC meeting held on August 27, 2019 the financial health of the association has not slipping since it started during the last Executive Committee.

The Minutes reads: “financial status was taken up due to its critical nature. The Accountant presented the report on outstanding payments as on 27.08.2019 which amounted to Rs 415,274.00, the new bills amounting to Rs 45,72,408.00. It was pointed out that SAG had not yet released the dues on participation in various nationals for the past year ……….since only an amount of nearly 3 lakh was available for the expenses, it was resolved to break the Fixed Deposit with Punjab National Bank and obtain Rs 11 lakh.”

“The president told the members that he had brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the SAG had refused to release the grants of Rs 21 lakh due to GFA on account of Lusofonia Games and that the amount was adjusted on non-payments for the use of SAG grounds and the use of other government facilities as there were objections raised by the Resident Audit Department of the Government. The members were told that the GFA had no documents to produce stating that all government facilities to be availed by GFA would be provided free of cost to GFA,” it was stated in the Minutes.

The EC also decided in its meeting on Friday to raise the teams in the Goa Professional league from twelve to fourteen in the next football season. “Some members raised the question of why only teams in the First Division should be increased and not the others. After due deliberations all agreed to raise teams in all Divisions of leagues run by GFA by two teams,” said a member of the EC.

The proposal of Kings School to start a Baby League was discussed during the meeting and it was resolved that the school should be allowed to run the league.