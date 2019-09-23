CII-Goa Design Summit focuses on design for the social sector

Team B&C/ NT

A design summit last week had participants discussing means of improving the quality of life, infrastructure, environment and safety through design. The two-day 19’th India Design Summit held on September 20-21 in Dona Paula, had social sector as its theme. Participants mulled over design strategies to improve standard of living in the social sector. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, was the chief guest at the summit and he said that, design must reach out to the needy and solve social problems. “Solving social problems requires planning, correct data and dedicated implementation,” he said while commending designers for applying their knowledge to the social

Mridula Sinha, Governor, presented the 9th CII Design Excellence Awards 2019 and congratulated the award winners. While addressing the delegates she pointed out that, design is omnipresent in the nature. “The conference’s theme, ‘Design for Social Sector’ is very appropriate and design innovations should be aligned with this critical need while based on the nation’s socio – cultural moorings,” she said. The governor also mentioned the ‘Jaipur Foot’ and observed that the artificial foot was designed after research in human psyche, functional needs and convenience of usage. She added that design while embracing modernity should be based on tradition. Taking a few examples, she urged the designers to consider the emotional needs of the family, country’s cultural & human values for design of dwellings and even office spaces.

