Citing safety issues, casino operators disfavour shift

Panaji: Casino operators on Wednesday said that it is not possible to move casino vessels to the Aguada Bay from the Mandovi factoring in safety concerns.

The operators said that they feared for customer safety if asked to move from their current location. Criticising the government for suggesting re-location, the operators speaking on the condition of anonymity said the roughness of the sea in the Aguada Bay makes the idea not only impractical but also risky.

“Customer’s life is the responsibility of the casino owner. The government wants revenue from the casino industry. It wants licence fee, GST income, host of revenue streams in the forms of taxes. But is it willing to take responsibility for customer safety?” questioned a source.

He said the move to shift the floating casinos into the sea was also mooted during former chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s time.

But the idea was dropped owing to its unfeasibility. “If it was possible for us to be relocated it would have been done five years back,” the source reckoned. Recently Ports Minister Michael Lobo said the casino vessels must be shifted to the Aguada Bay, and that one casino vessel of Delta Corp has agreed to the move.

Several MLAs are supporting Lobo and demanding a timeline for shifting the vessels from their present location.

Lobo said the ports department would identify a suitable location at the Aguada Bay to relocate the casino vessels.

However, the casino operators maintained that their vessels are not suitable for the open sea.

Citing the instance of the Lucky Seven vessel that ran aground while entering the Mandovi, the operators said the sandbar at the mouth of the Mandovi will make it difficult to move out of the river.

A total of six floating casinos are currently operating in the Mandovi. The government has been unable to finalise on an alternative site.

A casino policy is also under consideration.