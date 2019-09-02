City Mayor appeals to Panjimites to celebrate Ganesh festival in eco-friendly manner

PANAJI: The city Mayor Uday Madkaikar, on Sunday, appealed to the city dwellers to desist from bursting fire crackers during the Ganesh festival, so as not to harm the nature.

A large scale bursting of fire crackers could be harmful to both environment and humans, Madkaikar added.

The Mayor while proposing an eco-friendly, Charuthi this year, appealed to the people of Panaji not to burst fire crackers and contribute their might for the cause of environment and human health.

Ganesh festival will begin on September 2, in the state, he said pointing that he would like the Panaji’ite to celebrate festival in an eco-friendly

manner.

“Let us celebrate Ganesh festival without harming the environment and by maintaining pollution-free environment,” he said.

He said that “bursting of fire crackers not only leads to pollution but is also dangerous to health of senior citizens and those suffering especially from respiratory ailments.”

“Like every year, the corporation has identified idol immersion locations in the city, and cleaned them and maintained bins for nirmalya where devotees can keep their waste for disposing. To prevent inconvenience all the immersion spots have been illuminated,” he added.