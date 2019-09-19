City Mayor meets Mumbai counterpart

Panaji: Corporation of the City of Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar met the Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also referred to as Bombay Municipal Corporation (the civic body that governs the city of Mumbai) Vishwanath Mahadeshwar at Mumbai VT headquarters office on Wednesday.

Madkaikar was with the BMC Mayor for about 30 minutes and during the meeting they had a talk on BMC functioning and garbage treatment and its disposal.

The BMC budget is around three times more than Goa state’s budget and garbage is a vexing issue and due to heavy traffic, BMC functions mostly at night and carry out any work on roads only during night, it was informed.

BMC Mayor welcomed Panaji Mayor Madkaikar with a memento, logo and a book on BMC, while Madkaikar invited his counterpart to visit CCP office in Panaji.