City ODF work to resume after Chaturthi celebration

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Work on open defecation free (ODF) in the city will be resumed after Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, informed a source from the Corporation of City of Panaji, on

Friday.

Speaking on a condition of anonymity, the source revealed that many workers who were on the job left for their homes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, but all efforts are being made by the corporation “to maintain the ODF status,” and added that at places where open defecation was rampant, the CCP has provided bio-digester toilets.

The source said that ODF guidelines suggest that if a community toilet or public toilet is provided 500 metres away from the users then the locality can be declared as ODF and providing individual households with toilets comes under ‘ODF + and ODF++’ status.

“A team of Quality Council of India comes to inspect, and the QCI has been given the responsibility as third party inspectors, and it declares the area as an ODF. Areas with households with individual toilets comes under an upgraded version of ODF that is ODF+ and ODF ++,” the source added.

The source stated that Quality Control of India inspects, issues and renews the ODF certificates after every six months.

According to the source, all the houses in the city have toilets, but landlords have constructed illegal cubicles or rooms adjacent to their houses and rented them out to the migrants, and the same migrants resort to open defecation in the absence of toilet facility.

Such illegal construction of rooms and cubicles lead to health issues, including the spread of dengue, malaria and other diseases, the source added.