City residents bear the brunt

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Residents of Mala-Fontainhas, Bhatulem and Santa Cruz in city were some of the worst affected and will have to bear the hardships at least for another day on Sunday as the tap water supply is likely to be restored only on Monday.

People who could afford water supplied by private tankers and those supplied water by tankers by PWD were a lucky lot. Some well to do residents quenched their thirst by buying packaged water from shops.

Residents in Mala-Fontainhas and Bhatulem fetched water from Bhatulem wells including the one opposite the government primary school and Sati Mandir tanks.

A journalist in Bhatulem, on conditions of anonymity, said that though there are a lot of water wells in the area, many are contaminated while residents are drawing water from those still in use.

Due to growing demand from the consumers, tanker water suppliers have hiked prices from Rs 600-900 to Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 per tanker.

The situation in Santa Cruz was still grim with people from all ages queuing up at the wells in use especially in Sant Agustine Waddo and Ubodandao.

Former St Cruz sarpanch Helen Lourenco pointed out that there are many good wells in the area while others are polluted. He appealed to people to maintain the wells as they will come in handy in case of emergencies like the present one adding government also offers subsidy to maintain wells.