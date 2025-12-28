Clean and green, Goa turning into concrete jungle: Arambol protestors

Hundreds participate in torchlight protest against 3.2L sqm NDZ land conversion

Pernem: Hundreds of people from different parts of Pernem taluka and across the state participated in a mega torchlight procession organised by the Paryavaran Bachao Samiti of Arambol on Sunday, protesting the proposed conversion of 3.2 lakh sqm land to settlement in Arambol.

The procession was held to demand that the conversion of ‘No Development Zone’ land on the hills of Bhatwadi, Arambol, be stopped.

It was organised under the banner ‘Save Our Village–Save Goa’. The procession started from Shri Ravalnath Temple and concluded at Sarvajanik Ganpati Hall, Arambol.

For the past year, villagers of Arambol have been engaged in what they described as a silent battle to stop the conversion. They fear that it will destroy the village, lead to changes in biodiversity, cause destruction of wildlife habitats, and pose a threat to groundwater and water sources.

Social activist Swapnil Sherlekar accused the Town and Country Planning Minister of putting the state up for sale. “This cannot be tolerated. First the 39A and later 17(2),” Sherlekar said.

“Before 39A, the regional plan was changed. Clean and green Goa is now turning into concrete Goa. The government needs to shut down the 39A to save Goa,” said Rahul Bhagat, a resident of Corgao.

Advocate Prasad Shahapurkar, a social worker from Mandrem, said that the government must take cognisance of this procession because the people of the silent village of Pernem have now moved in large numbers to protect their land.

Protestors alleged that the government was acting as a broker government that changes zones in exchange for suitcases, claiming that in almost all villages lakhs of square metres of land are being converted using Section 39A.

“Today this torchlight burning is that of a revolution. People in every village should move out and speak out against the illegalities of this corrupt government. Not only land but it’s a question of our identity, culture and the impact it will cause on the environment and future generations,” a protestor said.

Youths, senior citizens, women, panchayat members and social activists from different parts of the state participated in the protest in large numbers.