Clean chit to 7 policemen in cops-drug mafia nexus case

Panaji

Nine years after seven police personnel, then attached to the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Goa police and embroiled in the alleged police-drug mafia nexus case, have now been given a clean chit by the Goa police department.

Police inspector Ashish Shirodkar, head constable Hussain Shaikh, police constables Sahesh Pokle, Sanjay Parab, Sandeep Parab, R S Kankonkar and police sub-inspector Punaji Gawas (now retired) have been exonerated of the charges, as the charges in the departmental inquiry were not proved. An order in this regard has been issued by Rajesh Kumar, DIG, headquarters, Panaji.

According to the information, Shirodkar, Shaikh, Pokle, Sanjay, Sandeep and Kankonkar were suspended in March 2010, while Gawas was suspended in May 2010, for their alleged involvement in the police-drug mafia nexus. They were reinstated in service after five years (in May 2015).

In connection with the issue, a charge sheet under common charge memorandum was issued by the police department to the police personnel in November 2015 for having behaved in a manner unbecoming of government servants, especially as members of the disciplined force, and conduct unbecoming of police officer.

The police personnel had submitted their written statements denying the charges levelled against them. Following this, inquiry proceedings were initiated against them by appointing Shekhar Prabhudessai, SP headquarters, as the inquiring authority in December 2015.

After conducting the inquiry, Prabhudessai submitted a report along with findings on August 13, 2019, holding the article of charge framed against the police personnel as not proved on the basis of documentary and oral evidence adduced before the inquiring authority. After going though the report, Rajesh Kumar, DIG, headquarters, Panaji, exonerated the police personnel, as the charges in the department inquiry were not proved.

It may be recalled that girlfriend of Israeli drug dealer Atala alias Yaniv Benaim had uploaded a video that showed him claiming that he was paying an ANC ‘chief’, who regularly sold him drugs seized from raids and even drugs deposited with the ANC. Following this, the Goa police department had suspended Shirodkar and others in connection with the issue.

Shirodkar and the other policemen were arrested after the Crime Branch police registered an FIR against them. The case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the CBI found no evidence in the alleged police-drug mafia nexus case. The CBI had ruled out police-drug mafia nexus owing to lack of evidence.