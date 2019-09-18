CM begins holding review meets

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has begun holding review meetings with his cabinet ministers, along with the heads of the departments under their portfolios.

On Tuesday, Sawant held a review meeting with Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, who also holds the civil supplies, tribal welfare and cooperation portfolios. The heads of all the concerned departments and senior officials were present for the meeting.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that as announced, he has begun review meetings with the cabinet ministers and their departments’ officials in order to understand the difficulties they encounter in the smooth functioning of the departments and to implement various schemes for the welfare of the people.

“I had the first meeting with Minister Gaude and his departments namely art and culture, civil supplies, tribal welfare and cooperation. After discussing with them, I came to know the shortfalls in the implementation of state and central schemes and accordingly I have given instructions to resolve the issues,” Sawant said.

As regards to the tribal welfare department, the Chief Minister assured Gaude that he will hold meetings with the Collectors and forest officials to expedite the process of disposing claims under the Schedule Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act. He also said that the matter of constructing a hostel for tribal students in Panaji was also discussed during the meeting.

“Decision was also taken to carry out the works of various Ravindra Bhavan projects through the art and culture department under centrally sponsored scheme,” he added.

Sawant said that Gaude had some issues pertaining to the finance department and added that he has assured to resolve them soon.

The Chief Minister further said that every week he will take up a review meeting with one minister or chairman of a corporation and added that the process will help him in streamlining the functioning of the departments.