CM: Centre to resolve mining tangle by Dec

Panaji: Stating that the central government is working on two options to resolve the mining tangle of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government is hopeful that it could either be a judicial remedy or amendment to existing legislation and come out by this December.

Sawant held a half-and-hour long discussion with the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and the Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi on Friday in New Delhi on Goa’s mining issue.

“We discussed the matter related to restarting mining activities in Goa in detail during the meeting. Both Shah and Joshi were positive on finding a solution to the mining issue of the state as they are aware of Goa’s situation after mining ban,” he added.

The Chief Minister informed that the central government is working on option of finding a judicial remedy as the Supreme Court is involved in the mining matter, and on amending existing legislation as requested by the state government.

“They have assured me that a final decision on Goa’s mining issue would come out by the month of December,” Sawant said.

He further said that Shah has told him that a final meeting of the Group of Ministers on mining would take place soon and then they will submit the report to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With the detailed deliberation in the meeting, we have high hopes that the Centre will definitely come out with the solution to restart mining operations in Goa by this December,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sawant also held meeting with the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar pertaining to Goa.

Sawant told this daily that he has requested Javadekar to expedite the process with regards to Coastal Zone Management Plan of Goa, Mopa airport, sand mining, private forest etc so that these issues can be resolved as soon as possible.