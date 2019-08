Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji,” he said in a late night Twitter message. “A towering personality, whose service to the nation is unparalleled,” he stated, adding “My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.”

“India will miss her dearly,” Sawant stated. NT