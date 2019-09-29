CM: Goa will be known as an educational hub in the future

Margao: Goa would be known as an educational hub in the future, as renowned institutions are willing to come to the state, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Sawant was speaking at the 5th convocation ceremony of NIT Goa, on Saturday, as the chief guest; the Chief Minister presented B Tech, M Tech and PhD degrees to around 110 students.

Speaking further, Sawant said that “the state is witnessing a change in the field of education. Goa is witnessing a significant development in the field of higher education as well as technical education. We have already taken decision to set up IIT in Sattari. So many universities and institutions are willing to come to Goa and in the future Goa will be known as an educational hub.”

The Chief Minister said that he would complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s infrastructure plans.

“The person, who is considered to be the pioneer of infrastructure in Goa is the late Manohar Parrikar. He laid many foundation stones that will help build the infrastructure, benefitting the state for the next over 20 years. I will ensure that during my term, these projects for which the foundation stones were laid are completed by 2022,” he said.

He also urged the students to remain updated with growing trends as well as to maintain an obligation to the society and the nation.

Students were also asked to help in finding cost effective solutions to problems facing the nation including poverty, population problem, and sanitation and health issues.

Dr Gopal Mugeraya, director of NIT, while speaking at the event urged the Chief Minister to take steps to improve facilities at the Margao railway station.

Tourists arrive in Goa by fights as well by railways, said Dr Mugeraya adding “the Margao railway station should be made into one of the best in the country. Additionally, instead of focusing on pollution control, initiatives to do pollution prevention should be promoted.”

He also informed that despite its limited infrastructure, NIT Goa is already ranked the best among the 11 newly established NITs, and has achieved the 87th rank at the nationwide NIRF ranking.

Sunil K Singh, director of CSIR-NIO, who was the guest of honour, advised the students to question everything and to adapt to every situation that they face in their careers as well as get updated with current events and happenings.

Singh was also conferred with an honorary Ph D degree by NIT.

Among the students, Goan Shravani Mahesh Patil was given the director’s Gold Medal for overall academic achievement as well as the Gold Medal in M Tech along with Lakshmi Sreekumar and N Purushotham Reddy.

Kaustubh Kiran Choukekar, Suchith Prabhu and Pushkar Bipin Shirodkar were awarded with gold medal for excelling at B Tech examination.