CM: Goa will soon be declared organic state

Ponda: Goa will soon be declared as an organic state under a central government scheme, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Monday while urging the dairy farmers to opt for vermicompost production, as demand for vermicompost bio fertiliser will be huge once the state is declared an organic state.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a farmers’ meet programme in Ponda organised by Goa Dairy to felicitate its farmers under National Programme on Dairy Development (NPDD).

“The state government has already started work on organic farming in 500 clusters in the first phase under central government scheme. In the second phase, the entire state will be declared as an organic state in a few days’ time wherein use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides for farming will be banned completely in the state,” Sawant said.

“In such a situation, bio fertiliser like vermicompost and other linked production will be in huge demand. Considering this, dairy farmers in the state should opt for vermicompost production as part of integrated farming concept. It will fetch good income for the farmers and also help the state meet its demand for bio fertilisers, which will be required after declaring Goa as an organic state,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that despite there being a good market for vermicompost and green fodder in the state, hardly ten per cent of the farmers produce the same. “Most of the farmers are importing it from other states. State government gives around 50 per cent subsidy on vermicompost production and there are a lot of schemes for green fodder production in the state. Taking note of this, farmers should opt for integrated farming to make it more profitable and sustainable,” urged Sawant.

The Chief Minister also said that two new veterinary hospitals will be set up in the state, one each in North and South districts. These veterinary hospitals will remain open round the clock to take care of animals, especially cattle, he said. “The state presently has around five veterinary hospitals. However, there is a need for more of such hospitals and better service. Considering this need, the government is aiming towards starting two more veterinary hospitals,” Sawant said.

He also announced that on December 19, the state’s highest milk producing farmer will be felicitated by the government with the Gopal Ratna Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking on this occasion, Cooperative Minister Govind Gaude announced the revival of Goa Dairy and its business with new reforms and urged farmers to support the same.

“Government is planning experimenting with cattle feed wherein selected farmers will be provided with feed and test results will be examined on a day-to-day basis. With these experiments, the government is aiming towards reviving milk business and also increasing milk production in the state, which will automatically benefit milk farmers,” Gaude said.

Gaude also announced the setting up of a complaint box at Goa Dairy office at Curti, wherein farmers can express their grievances. The minister assured to support the farmers in the best possible way.

Secretary Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) Kuldeep Singh Gangar and Director AHVS Dr Santosh Desai were present during the programme.