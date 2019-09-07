CM: implementation of new traffic rules after study

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government will consider implementing the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act only after carrying out a comparative study with the existing Act.

“I have directed the transport department and traffic cell to do a comparison study and accordingly then the government will decide and take action,” said Sawant while interacting with media persons in the state Secretariat at Porvorim.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said that he will seek the opinion of his department officers on the new Act adding that the directives of the central government will definitely be implemented in Goa. When questioned whether the penalties will be the same that have been notified by the central government, he said, “I will meet my officers and then we will take a call on the fines.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the demand of leader of the Opposition that the government should defer the implementation of the new traffic rules till the road conditions in the state are addressed, Godinho said it was not correct to link the two different issues.

“We should learn to obey the laws. It is due to excessive rain that potholes have developed on the roads…we haven’t seen such condition of the roads before and also this kind of rain that we are witnessing. Hence, the two issues should not be linked,” he said.